'OIC has become a mouth-piece of Pakistan': India slams OIC chief after PoK visit

India on Tuesday, 13 December, strongly condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by saying that the outfit has "lost its credibility". The Ministry of External Affairs made the statement after OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha visited the Line of Control on the Pakistani side and was briefed on the situation by the Pakistan military. Mr Taha also prayed and met with those who were allegedly affected by shelling from the Indian side.

Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response after the visit of Mr Taha, "Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable".

Our response to media queries on the visit of OIC Secretary General to Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir:

India has condemned the OIC earlier as well on its stance regarding Kashmir, and alleged atrocities against the Indian Muslims. But this is India's meatiest condemnation of the OIC.

There were media reports earlier that India would become a member of the OIC as well, provided that it has one of the largest populations of Muslims in the world. But this step of India was reportedly blocked by Pakistan as it has a strong presence in the OIC. Instead, Pakistan is planning to raise the Kashmir issue at the organisation by gaining the support of the member countries.

Recently, Taha has said that OIC has been working on a plan to find a channel of discussion between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue. Earlier, the five-member delegation led by Taha drove to Chakothi sector, where it was briefed by a military commander on the situation at the LoC.

Mr Taha, who hails from Chad met the Pakistani leadership earlier including PM Shehbaz Sharif.

