Officials stunned as top Indian university receives $18.6mn in anonymous donation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Bombay received a donation of $18.6 million (Rs 160 crore) from an alumnus who doesn’t want his identity to be revealed, a report revealed Friday (August 25).

The donation from the anonymous source came for the establishment of a Green Energy and Sustainability Research (GESR) Hub.

The donation has been hailed as a “rare occurrence” by IIT Bombay director Prof Subhasis Chaudhari. “This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous,” Subhasis said.

He also added that it was the first time that the institution had received such an anonymous donation.

“It is the first time that we have received an anonymous donation. In fact, while this is common in the USA, I don't think any university in India has received a private gift where the donor wants to remain faceless. Donors know that when they give IIT-B money, it will be used efficiently and for the right purpose,” he added.

How will the money be used?

The funds allocated to the GESR Hub will support research in vital domains like solar photovoltaics, battery technologies, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture.

“The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours,” Prof Chaudhari stressed.

The institute also announced that the GESR hub will be situated within a modern academic facility on the IIT Bombay Campus in suburban Powai.

In addition, the research centre will offer industry-specific educational training and foster strategic partnerships with international universities and corporations.

Second such contribution from an alumnus

This marks the second contribution from an alumnus to IIT Bombay. Last month, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donated INR (315 crore) to the institution, marking his 50-year association with it. His total contributions to his alma mater now amount to Rs 400 crore. As a result of this generous donation, IIT Bombay named their main iconic building after Nilekani.

Nilekani enrolled at IIT Bombay in 1973 to pursue a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

IIT Bombay’s status in India

IIT Bombay secured the 4th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, which ranks educational institutions across the nation.

Watch: WION Dispatch: 1st G20 Education working group meeting begins in India

Furthermore, it maintained its position as the top Indian institute in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings with the rank 149. In the June rankings, the institute received a score of 51.7 out of 100.