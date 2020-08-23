Of poetry and friendship: PM Modi posts another video featuring peacocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared yet another video featuring peacocks -- an assortment of shots where he is feeding the birds at his residence during his morning routine of exercises -- on his Instagram.

The post has an accompanying video that has a few glimpses from his daily walk from his home to office in the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) complex -- topped with soothing music.

The caption is built by a few Hindi lines dedicated to the fauna of the LKM complex.

At his residence, the prime minister has also placed Chabootras -- tower like structures found in rural India where birds can make their nests.

The peacocks are often a regular companion during the prime minister's routine of exercises. Before leaving for a visit to Gujarat and Maharashtra on January 17, 2020, PM Modi put up an Instagram story of peacocks at his official residence. “Will see these friends at 7 LKM (Lok Kalyan Marg) after three days," he wrote in the accompanying message.

Also, Instagram stories from PM Modi's handle on January 21 placed him in the “Lush green lawns” and corridors of “7, LKM” on a “Rainy Winter Day”.