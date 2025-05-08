Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday evening. The approximately hour-long meeting was held to discuss the rising tension across the Line of Control and escalating cross-border terrorism.

Key discussion points of the meeting

Border security assessment

At the top of the chart was the comprehensive review of the security along the Line of Control and the international border. Intelligence inputs and reports were discussed in detail.

Pakistan's retaliatory moves

There was discussion regarding the recent ceasefire violation and artillery shelling by Pakistan across the Line of Control. Preparedness for India's calibrated military response was also discussed

Status of defensive measures

Updates on new security and surveillance deployment, fencing measurements, and troop movements were discussed in detail with the Prime Minister.

Internal security updates

There was a comprehensive overview of potential terrorist activities within India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

The meeting comes at a time when India has initiated Operation Sindoor, carrying out air strikes across 9 different terrorist locations in India. In response, Pakistan has used artillery shelling across four sectors of the Line of Control, which killed 13 citizens and injured another 59

This sequence of violence started on 22 April, with a barbaric terrorist attack at Pahlgam killing 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen

