Nations across Europe and Asia are commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The occasion is rooted in the remembrance of sacrifices and valour that led to the defeat of the world’s most brutal Fascist regime of the Third Reich. Still, this year's celebration arrives at the juncture of a complex diplomatic tension lying at the tapestry of reflection and reality.

Looking back at the history The Victory Day marks the formal end of World War II when Nazi Germany troops unconditionally surrendered to the Allied forces on May 8 in 1945.

Events leading to the surrender of Nazi troops-

Military Collapse- By early 1945, German forces were depleted on both eastern and western fronts. The allies had reached Western Europe; on the other hand Red Army was knocking at the east. German cities were crumbling down, and the troops were running out of supplies.

Hitler’s Suicide and the Fall of Berlin - On April 30, 1945, Adolf Hitler committed suicide at a bunker in Berlin as Soviet troops encircled the capital. His death marked the symbolic end of the Nazi Germany and a major psychological and strategic blow to the German resistance.

Soviet Occupation of Berlin- The Soviet Occupation of Berlin was the last blow to the already weakened German side. It also gave Soviet Russia a major strategic leverage in post-war negotiations and control over Eastern Europe. The red flag hoisted ovet the Reichstag became an endearing image of Nazi defeat.

The original German Instrument of Surrender was signed on 7th May 1945, by the German General Alfred Jodl in the French city of Reims. The document declared that all German forces would stop fighting on May 8, 1945, at 23:01 hours.

But the Soviet high command did not accept the surrender, allowing some German troops to continue fighting on the eastern front, especially in Prague. A second surrender document was signed with the Red Army on 8th May 1945, on the outskirts of Berlin. Due to the time zone difference, it was 9th May in Russia. Hence, there are two Victory Days; in Western Europe, it is celebrated on May 8 as Victory in Europe Day and in Russia, it is celebrated on May 9 as Victory Day.

From Surrender to Symbolism

Victor Day marked the end of a six-year-long, deadly war across the European continent. It symbolises the liberation from fascism, the triumph of democracy, human rights, and the global resistance against imperial and military expansionism.

It also meant liberation from Nazi concentration camps, systematic persecution and end of the Jewish genocide. It paved the way for the Nuremberg trial, where leaders of the Third Reich were held accountable for their war crimes and the horrors of the holocaust.

End of World War II also marked the rise of the United States of America and the Soviet Union as global powers. The relief plan that followed from both sides, like the Marshall plan and Molotov plan for rebuilding Europe from the destruction of World War II, sowed the seeds of the Cold War.

This also marked the formation of institutions like the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund to help countries financially, and a desire to maintain world peace. However, many critics like Raul Prebisch and Andre Gunder Frank argue that this marks the start of the neo-colonial era, where powerful countries that are at the core of the economy maintain control over the countries at the periphery by exploiting them through the terms of trade.

For countries like France, the UK, the US, and Russia, VE Day became an anchor for national memory, either as remembrance of sacrifice, pride, peace, reflection and political assertion.

