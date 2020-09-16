NSA Ajit Doval to participate in BRICS NSA virtual meet

The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS countries will meet on Thursday "virtually". India will be represented by NSA Ajit Doval.

This will be the tenth such meeting of BRICS NSAs. The Chinese side will be represented by diplomat Yang Jiechi.

Russia which is the host of the meet in a statement said,"BRICS countries to discuss threats and challenges to national security"

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev will represent Russia at the meeting.

The Russian statement also said," meeting agenda comprises of challenges and threats to global, regional and national security in today’s world."

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in BRICS FMs meet. The leaders' summit is expected to take place in October, no date for which has been announced.