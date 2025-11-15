/Nowgam Police Station Blast: LG Sinha orders a probe after explosion kills 9

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed profound grief over the loss of nine lives in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar.

In a post on X, Sinha wrote: “Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to an extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The government stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed the sentiment, extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for the 29 injured.

The blast, which occurred inside the police station, claimed the lives of a State Investigation Agency (SIA) officer, a Naib Tehsildar, a tailor, and six others.