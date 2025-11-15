/Nowgam blast: Area undergoes sanitisation after ammonium nitrate explodes at police station, killing 9

Following a massive explosion at Nowgam Police Station that claimed 9 lives and injured 29 others, the entire area is undergoing thorough sanitisation due to the widespread dispersal of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate in the vicinity.

The blast occurred while approximately 2,900 kg of seized explosives, primarily ammonium nitrate, were being sampled by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, in the presence of revenue officials, station police personnel, and a local tailor who was stitching pouches for the samples.

Roads leading to the police station, located in a residential neighbourhood, have been sealed with barbed wire barricades to restrict public movement and prevent the risk of secondary explosions.

In addition to the barricades, the area is being meticulously cleared by dog squads and CRPF road-opening parties.

The explosion was so powerful that the shockwave was heard up to 5 km away, causing damage to houses, vehicles, and other structures within a 1 km radius.

At first light, senior officials from the police, CRPF, and army arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Among them were DGP Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Javeed Gillani, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, and IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi.