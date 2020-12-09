Now, authentic GI tagged Kashmiri saffron available in UAE

Authentic Geographical Indication (GI) tagged Kashmiri saffron is now available in the United Arab Emirates.

"Kashmir saffron" was given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Indian Government in May 2020. GI tag is given to products as a sign to show the specific geographical origin.

It was launched in UAE markets during the two-day UAE-India Food Security Summit 2020. The Summit was attended by over 200 importers, exporters, investors, and businessmen from the food and allied sectors.

A 20-member strong business delegation from J&K led by Union territory's Principal Secretary (Agriculture) participated at the Summit along with a display of food products from J&K.

The saffron was officially launched by Principal Secretary (Agriculture), Government of Jammu & Kashmir Navin K. Choudhary & India's consul general to Dubai Aman Puri at one of the biggest retail chains of the country Al Maya Group.

Navin said,"grateful that our consulate general Aman Puri who got this tie-up done. The first time, after Kashmir Saffron got GI Certification..this export has taken place...and export will happen to UAE's other city"

Kashmiri saffron known as Zafran is a well-known product of the Union territory and the launch gives it outreach to global markets. Export of agricultural and food products from India to the UAE currently stands at USD 2.2 billion.

Work is on for a UAE - India Food Corridor Projects in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat that will increase agriculture export to $ 6-7 Billion. Last year saw Kashmir Apples at Saudi Investment Summit in Riyadh due to tie up by companies in the region.