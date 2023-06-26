Norwegian ambassador becomes 'proper dilliwalla' as he tries golgappas

Is it golgappa or pani puri? New Delhi and Mumbai may fight for eternity to settle this question, but that won't stop any foodie from savouring either of them. Although having slight regional differences, this street food is a favourite crunchy snack with a unique combination of sweet and spicy. The margin for customisation makes it palatable for every tongue.

Norwegian Ambassador to India and Bhutan Hans Jacob Frydenlund was in for a treat when he tasted the golgappas in the Indian capital. He not only enjoyed the dish but also posted the pic on his official Twitter handle. He had golgappas in New Delhi's South Extension market.

"It’s a #golgappa Saturday at South extension market! Or pani puri? Or what should I call it? No matter what it’s called, it’s yum! I am turning into a proper dilliwala now. What else should I try? Any suggestions?" he tweeted It’s a #golgappa Saturday at South extension market! Or pani puri? Or what should I call it? No matter what it’s called, it’s yum! I am turning into a proper dilliwala now. What else should I try? Any suggestions? 😀 🇳🇴🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/rxmt0QhPby — Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund (@NorwayAmbIndia) June 24, 2023 × The tweet was posted on Saturday (June 24) and by the time of publishing this story, had garnered nearly 200K views. More than 2,000 people liked the post.

The ambassador's tweet set off conversations with amused Indians asking him about his experience. Frydenlund replied to many of the comments.

"I hope you enjoyed the tangy taste, a great appetiser..," said Navika Srikant to which the ambassador said, "Indeed! It’s a blast of flavours in one go."

Golgappa consists of a crunchy, spherical, edible 'puri' which serves as a container for the water which is made spicy or sweet by mixing herbs and spices. Mashed potatoes can also be added. The delightful challenge is to devour the entire puri in one go and enjoy the sweet, spicy, tangy taste. The person who is eating needs to forget all table manners and open his mouth as wide as possible while eating golgappas. This is precisely what Ambassador Frydenlund is doing in the photo he tweeted.

His tweet set off many interesting conversations in which Indians from across the country invited him to try regional versions of golgappas. Those from Mumbai urged him to try the 'pani puri', while residents of the North Indian city of Lucknow assertively said that their city made it the best.

The ambassador was showered with suggestions for street foods from different parts of the country. He expressed enthusiasm and said that he would love to visit these cities and enjoy the tasty food there.

