Yellow alert issued as Northern India continues to blaze under heatwave, rising temperature

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in northern India, especially in states like New Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh. A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital, as parts of Delhi, are expected to reach minimum temperature settling at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a little lower than the season’s average. A heat wave is declared when the highest temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and it’s at least 4.5 degrees above the average temperature. If the temperature exceeds 47 degrees Celsius, a severe heatwave is declared.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius, and the humidity was recorded at 25 per cent at 8:30 am. The heatwave is gripped sections of Delhi with temperatures reaching 45 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan was recorded at 46.8 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Sunday (June 5), hot weather was recorded in Haryana and Punjab with maximum temperatures hanging above the normal in most of the areas.

As per the weather department, Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states reached a high temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Over the next coming four-five days, as per the weather department, the maximum temperatures in most parts of northwest India will not fluctuate significantly. It claimed that over the next two days, there will be no substantial changes in temperatures over central India and that the mercury is expected to drop probably by two to three degrees.

