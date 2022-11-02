Northeast monsoon activity intense over southern India, says Met official

The ongoing northeast monsoon activity is intense over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions in southern India, said an official from the Indian Meteorological Department. He added that 15 locations in southern India witnessed very heavy rainfall, whereas 21 locations had seen heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours of intense monsoon activity.

Dr. Balachandran, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said that three locations in the southern Indian metropolis of Chennai had received 17cms of rainfall, over the last 24hours. Sharing the forecast for the period till November 6th, he stated that there would be light to moderate rainfall in places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

With regards the weather prediction for the next 24 hours, he said that Chennai's adjoining districts and other districts in the delta regions and southern Tamil Nadu would receive heavy rainfall. Further, he added that Chennai city would receive light rainfall.

WION had earlier reported that India's National Disaster Response Force has put 15 teams on standby in Tamil Nadu, for any exigency that may arise owing to the ongoing monsoon.