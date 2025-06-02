/Northeast floods: Three killed, several missing after landslide hits Sikkim; IMD issues warning for Assam | Details here

At least three people died and several were suspected missing after a landslide hit India's North Sikkim on Sunday (June 1). A nearby habitat was reported to be damaged after the landslide. A process for the identification of the deceased and search operation are under progress, PRO Defence Guwahti said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning in Assam on Monday (June 2).

Army for the rescue

To save people from the aftereffect of the landslide, the Indian Army launched a rescue operation name "Operation JalRahata-2". The Army rescued around 500 civilians from the flooded areas in Imphal. At least 10 flood relief columns were deployed in the area with boats.

The Iril River boundary wall, which was breached by the landslide, was repaired immediately to prevent further flooding.

IAF launches relief mission

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also launched a critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission on Sunday. This was after it received a request received from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

IAF rescued 14 individuals stranded in the middle of the flooded Bomjir river in the Lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF mission was undertaken by Mi-17 helicopter.

Stranded tourists

Around 1,400 tourists were reportedly stranded after the Phidang Bridge collapsed in the landslide. Authorities said all the tourists, mostly were from West Bengal, were safe.

Tripura opens 60 relief camps

As the landslide hit the area post heavy rainfall, around 4,000 people were displaced in Imphal Valley. At least 12 landslides and infrastructure damage were reported so far. NH-2 collapses near Phesama in Kohima, halting all heavy traffic. Tripura opened 60 relief camps as rainfall continued in the Indian state.