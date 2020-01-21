North East's biggest drug bust: Drugs worth Rs 100 crores seized, two arrested

Acting on a tip-off, officers of Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) carried out a late-night raid at Kolkata’s Paikpara area under Tala Police Station limits on Tuesday.

On search of the spot, police recovered a huge quantity of banned contraband drug - Heroin weighing more than 25 kilograms.

The officers of Kolkata Police’s STF have informed that the seized drug is worth more than Rs.100 crores. Sources say that it is one of the biggest seizures in West Bengal and the entire North East region.

Police arrested two persons - an Uttar Pradesh based drug dealer and his Manipur based counterpart.

”A Specific case has been registered vide STF PS Case No 04 Dated 21.01.2020 U/s 21(c)/29 NDPS Act and investigation into the case is going on,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police’s STF.

The arrested persons have been identified as Juber hailing from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh and Moulana Fayazuddin hailing from Thoubal district of Manipur.

”The arrested accused persons will be produced before Ld. Special Judge, NDPS Act, City Sessions Court, Bankshall today and police remand will be sought for,” added the officer.