Normalcy returning to Leh: Curfew lifted during day, Sonam Wangchuk's moves SC

Normalcy is gradually returning to the Leh region following days of unrest and curfew. Authorities have announced a relaxation of the curfew from 10 AM to 6 PM, allowing shops selling daily essentials to remain open during these hours. Additionally, schools across the region have been instructed to resume classes for students up to the 8th grade.

Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking his immediate release from detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was apprehended on September 26, 2025, in the wake of violent protests in Ladakh.

The petition contests the legality of Sonam Wangchuk's detention and demands his immediate release from the Jodhpur jail., where he has been held since his arrest on September 26, 2025. Gitanjali J. Angmo, his wife, asserts that she has not received a copy of the detention order and has been unable to contact her husband, alleging a violation of mandatory provisions under the National Security Act (NSA).

On October 1, 2025, Gitanjali J Angmo penned a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, denouncing the detention of her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, as a ‘witch-hunt’ and alleging that he was being unfairly targeted for his activism. The petition filed with the Supreme Court seeks urgent intervention to secure Wangchuk's prompt release.

Earlier, the Ladakh administration ordered a comprehensive magisterial inquiry into the violent incident that occurred in Leh on September 24, 2025, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and injuries to numerous civilians and security personnel. The probe aims to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unrest to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.