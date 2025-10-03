Normalcy returning to Leh: Curfew lifted during day, Sonam Wangchuk's moves SC

Leh sees easing of curfew and school reopening after unrest. Sonam Wangchuk’s wife moves Supreme Court, calling his NSA detention unjust. A probe is underway into the September 24 violence.
Normalcy is gradually returning to the Leh region following days of unrest and curfew. Authorities have announced a relaxation of the curfew from 10 AM to 6 PM, allowing shops selling daily essentials to remain open during these hours. Additionally, schools across the region have been instructed to resume classes for students up to the 8th grade.
Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking his immediate release from detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was apprehended on September 26, 2025, in the wake of violent protests in Ladakh.
The petition contests the legality of Sonam Wangchuk's detention and demands his immediate release from the Jodhpur jail., where he has been held since his arrest on September 26, 2025. Gitanjali J. Angmo, his wife, asserts that she has not received a copy of the detention order and has been unable to contact her husband, alleging a violation of mandatory provisions under the National Security Act (NSA).
On October 1, 2025, Gitanjali J Angmo penned a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, denouncing the detention of her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, as a ‘witch-hunt’ and alleging that he was being unfairly targeted for his activism. The petition filed with the Supreme Court seeks urgent intervention to secure Wangchuk's prompt release.
Earlier, the Ladakh administration ordered a comprehensive magisterial inquiry into the violent incident that occurred in Leh on September 24, 2025, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and injuries to numerous civilians and security personnel. The probe aims to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unrest to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.
However, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has announced that it will not engage in any discussions with the central government until all allegations against Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent Ladakh activist, are fully withdrawn. The Apex Body Leh also announced its decision to withdraw from negotiations, stating it will not engage with the Ministry of Home Affairs' High-Powered Committee (HPC) until peace and normalcy are fully restored in the region.