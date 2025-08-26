/Noida dowry case echoes: Madhya Pradesh man thrashes wife, puts burning knife in her mouth

After the Noida dowry death case, another incident related to dowry has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where a 23-year-old woman saved her life after her husband allegedly tied her up, tortured her, and inserted a heated knife into her mouth when she screamed out in pain. The incident occurred in Khargone district of the state, where the husband, reportedly intoxicated, burned her wife with a hot knife across her arms, torso, and legs, leaving multiple severe burn marks on her body.

The victim, identified as Khushboo Pipliya, a resident of Anjar, claimed that her husband began assaulting her after she failed to meet his dowry demands, and he had long expressed his dislike for her after their marriage in February this year. Khushboo managed to free herself on Monday morning after continuous torture. She informed her family using a mobile phone, which was borrowed from a household worker, according to a report by India Today.

Later, Khushboo's family rushed her to the district hospital in Awarkachh for treatment and filed a police complaint demanding stringent action against her husband for the brutality. The hospital informed the cops that Khushboo had been severely burned with a heated knife, a senior officer said, India Today TV reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the fire was reported, the police reached the hospital and recorded Khushboo's statement. In her statement, she claimed that her husband expressed dislike for her and threatened that she should leave.

Khushboo's husband claims she was ‘Unwanted’

Khushboo stated that her husband, while intoxicated on Sunday night, first thrashed her and then dragged her into the kitchen. He tied her hands and feet and pressed what appeared to be a gun to her head, and burned her with a heated knife.

During the torture, he continuously told her that she was unwanted and the marriage had been forced by his parents. While she was being tortured, other family members were reportedly present in the house.