The world is experiencing different worlds colliding and in this case, change starts not only of the systems, but of ideas, processes, and people too. Think of a difficult puzzle, in which each of the departments and regions has a piece about it finance, treasury, tax, and IT. It is not easy to bring these pieces to the comprehensible picture. The true opportunity, however, herein, in this difficulty, lies in the possibility of drawing smooth lines that turn complication into clarity. This is the kind of transformation that has been of interest to Karunakar Grandhe an executive with over 20 years experience of hopping up and down the thin threads of technology and finance in the international business.

Karunakar entered the world at the crossroad between the conventional ERP systems and the new analytics systems. He was a technologist and strategist as well as having knowledge of SAP S/4HANA, Wallstreet Suite in Treasury and cloud solutions, like AWS and Databricks. It was more than just another program installed to him but creation of ecosystems where the flow of information is not limited, automatic generation of insights and a leader can work with confidence.

The strategist is the person in charge of various breakthrough projects in a major drug firm where he works as an Associate Director of Technical Product Management and which represent this philosophy. One such project was the VAT Data Analytics platform, which was the consolidation of the SAP and the third party tax data into a single source of truth. The project replaced years of manual and siloed reports with automated and smooth compliance checks. Similarly, he has transformed the Management Service Fee System that would have been challenging to automate before because of the complexity involved in the process of allocating fees and billing but now, he has centralized it by

the HANA and Spotfire. These findings show how the actual world challenges can be addressed not through introducing the layers of technology, but by bringing together the resources available with caution.

His writing on treasury solutions bears a very repetitive theme which is connectiveness to showcase broader viewpoints. The Treasury Cash Alignment project increased cash flow forecasting through the addition of invoice data to accounts receivable and payable, which sounds technical, but allowed the leadership to have a better understanding of financial data. It has developed its Bank Risk Management System on the cloud and data processing platforms that have dynamic dashboards to monitor the global exposures and risks easily. To realize more Treasury Insurance Dashboard consolidates the assets values of multiple SAP systems, and the financial teams may have a cohesive view that may result in the decisions that have the impact and are timely.

Not only the deployment of technology but bringing together the stakeholders in both business and IT is the strength of the expert. His work as an IT head of FX Risk and analytics implies the constant cooperation, mentoring of teams, and product lifecycles with the focus to alignment and quality. His high credentials and awards testify to his willingness to continue learning and never-ending improvement, which is the spirit of sustainable change.

Speaking about his career, he is inclined to mention the fact that the change should be realized not just with the help of technical knowledge: It is also about listening to all sides of the business and attempting to make their stories intertwined with facts and technologies. His SAP enhancements to global product ownership underscores a philosophy in which technology may be employed as a bridge. not barrier.