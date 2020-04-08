No Pakistan participation in SAARC commerce ministry meet

Pakistan did not participate at the SAARC commerce ministry officials meet that took place via video conference on Wednesday. Sources in Islamabad said they did not participate due to no participation by the SAARC secretariat.

Last month Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a SAARC meet via video conference at heads of government/states level for a regional coordinated policy on COVID-19. All countries had participated at heads of government/state level in barring Pakistan which had sent a junior level advisor for the meet.

India had proposed an emergency COVID-19 fund in which all countries barring Pakistan have announced contribution.

After the heads of the level meet, SAARC countries' health ministry officials had also met via video conference.

During the meet, the Indian side had proposed a shared electronic platform for all SAARC nations to share and exchange information, knowledge, expertise and best practices for jointly combating the coronavirus epidemic.

The commerce ministry officials meet was the third such video conference meet between the SAARC countries in last one month on COVID crisis.