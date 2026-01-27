/No more traffic woes: Metro line to directly connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai airport

Mumbai’s long-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to get a major connectivity push, with the Maharashtra government approving a dedicated metro corridor linking Mumbai to the upcoming airport. The decision is expected to significantly ease travel between the two cities and provide a fast, reliable transit option for airport-bound passengers.

According to officials, the proposed metro line will connect key nodes in Mumbai with Navi Mumbai International Airport, reducing dependence on road transport and cutting travel time drastically.

With an estimated cost of Rs 22,862 crore, the Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Airport Metro ranks among the region’s most expensive infrastructure projects. Once operational, the metro is expected to offer seamless access from Mumbai’s suburban rail and metro networks directly to the airport terminal. The project is being seen as a critical infrastructure link ahead of the airport’s phased commissioning. With road traffic between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai already under strain, planners believe the metro corridor will play a crucial role in managing passenger movement, especially during peak travel hours.

Sources said the approved plan includes integration with existing and upcoming metro routes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), ensuring last-mile connectivity for commuters from different parts of the city. Stations are expected to be strategically located near business districts, residential hubs, and transport interchanges. Government officials described the approval as a “game changer” for the region. “The Navi Mumbai International Airport is a key economic driver. A direct metro link will not only benefit flyers but also daily commuters, airport staff, and businesses operating in the region,” an official said.

Urban transport experts have welcomed the move, noting that airport-linked metro systems globally have proven effective in reducing congestion and emissions. The Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Airport Metro is also expected to support sustainable mobility goals by encouraging a shift away from private vehicles. The project will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), with coordination between CIDCO and other civic agencies. Detailed project reports, alignment finalisation, and land acquisition processes are expected to move swiftly following the approval.