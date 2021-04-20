No lockdown: PM Modi's address to nation focuses on vaccination and prevention

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation, dispelling fears of another lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to break new records everyday.

Modi urged state governments to use the lockdown as a last resort in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. He also implored citizens to stay-at-home, and to not spread panic about the pandemic and to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

In addition, Modi reassured people that the government is working with states and private companies to accentuate the supply of oxygen, and to improve the production of vaccines. He also reminded that vaccination is open for all aged 18 and above starting May 1 in the country.

PM Modi said that the government has taken several steps to increase availability of hospital beds in the country. He said that sensitivity and speed are the dictating factors for the government's approach to tackling the medical crisis brewing in the country.

"The demand for oxygen has seen sharp increase in many parts of the country due to corona crisis. The Centre, state governments, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction," he said.

"Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the pain of people who had lost their loved ones to the pandemic and expressed his sympathies.

"I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19."

Modi also referred to the challenge before the country as big, but urged people to "overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation". "Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From May 1, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated", the PM added.

