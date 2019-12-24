"No issue in admitting": Amit Shah accepts communication gap over Citizenship Amendment Act

With protests held in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Minister said on Tuesday that there might have been some communication gap on the part of the government in reaching out to people.

In an interview with ANI, Shah said he had made it clear in his speeches in parliament during the debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act that no member from minority community will lose citizenship.

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to ANI on National Population Register, NRC/CAA and other issues.

"I have no issue in admitting that there may have been some deficiency. But you can see my speech in Parliament. In that, I have said clearly that there is no question of any member of minority community losing citizenship," Shah said.

"There is no connection between the detention centre and NRC or CAA. The centre has been there for years and is for illegal migrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," Shah added.

He was asked if there was a lack of communication from the government on Citizenship Amendment Act whose passage was followed by protests in different parts of the country including Delhi. People also lost their lives during the protests.

The Act grants citizenship to those Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.