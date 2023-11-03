No holy text prescribes it: Kerala HC bans firecracker bursting at religious spots at odd hours

India's Kerala High Court has prohibited the bursting of firecrackers at odd hours at religious spots citing the absence of any religious commandment to do so, media reports said. Justice Amit Rawal, presiding over a Single Judge Bench, has ordered all District Collectors in the state to conduct raids in religious places with the assistance of the Commissioners of Police.

The court ordered the confiscation of illegally stored firecrackers and issued clear instructions prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers in religious places at unconventional times.

"I...direct the Deputy Collector with the Assistance of the Commissioner of Police, Cochin and other districts, to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession of the crackers illegally stored in all religious places and issue instructions that henceforth onwards no crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd time as prima facie there is no commandment in any of the holy book to burst crackers for pleasing the God," the court reportedly observed.

Petition seeking ban

The court's decision was in response to a petition seeking the court's intervention in preventing the use of firecrackers in religious places across Kerala. The petitioners argued that explosive licenses, issued by the District Collector under Explosive Rules, have been granted to a few temple authorities.

The court concurred with the petitioners, stating that such licenses should not be granted because the use of firecrackers leads to noise and air pollution and disturbs the peace.

The judges said that they had heard firecrackers being set off past midnight and deemed it necessary to take action over this. The court has warned that if any instances of firecracker use in violation of the order are reported, contempt proceedings will be initiated. According to Live Law, the matter is scheduled for further consideration on November 24.