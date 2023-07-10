No flood situation in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal following rise in water level of Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released a statement on Monday saying that there is no flood threat in Delhi from the rising water level of Yamuna after heavy rains lashed the national capital and adjoining areas.

He further said that all the other political parties should not play blame games, asserting that now was not the time to "point fingers" at each other.

"A flood-like situation unlikely to arise in Delhi. Government is prepared to deal with any situation," he said while addressing a press conference after a meeting to review the city's handling of the heavy rainfall.

Kejriwal said, "It is not the time to point fingers and single out anybody." He further added that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will begin once the river breaches the 206-metre mark.

Citing reports of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Kejriwal said, "Yamuna river flowing at 203.58 metres in Delhi. It is expected to reach 205.5 metres tomorrow morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high. A flood-like situation is unlikely. If Yamuna crosses the 206-metre mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river."

The Delhi CM also commented on the potholes in the city saying that those will be filled with stones to prevent accidents. He further said that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has been asked to resolve waterlogging issues faced by locals.

He further said that there will be an inquiry into the incidents of roads caving in, adding that the state governments in north India were reaching out to the people affected by the torrential rains.

"All the political parties will have to coordinate and seek ways to provide relief to the people. Northern India was pounded with unpreceded rains over the last few days," the Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor said.

He mentioned that Delhi received the highest rainfall in July since 1982. "There are reports that people are facing a lot of problems in other adjoining areas as well. In such a situation, we all have to come forward and help each other", Kejriwal said.

He then said that the Delhi government has directed its officials to reach out to the people after heavy rains caused chaos in the city.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Monday in the national capital. Waterlogging and traffic congestion in the national capital This excessive rainfall has caused waterlogging in several areas of the national capital, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

In a span of 24 hours, Delhi recorded a remarkable 153 mm of rainfall, the highest for a single day in July since 1982.

Over the weekend, heavy rain persisted in Delhi and its adjacent National Capital Region (NCR), leading to waterlogging and power outages in various parts of Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE