No expectation of Article 370 getting restored under BJP: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has said that under BJP rule, there is no expectation of Article 370 being restored in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the rights of people were taken away on August 5, 2019 adding that we should have no hope from the current dispensation.

Omar, while talking to reporters, said that he along with his supporters would fight for rights in a very democratic way. He said that Kashmir has been waiting for the day of hearing of its case. The Supreme Court of India is due to hear the petition on Article 370 on

July 11 for the first time after the abrogation of the article.

“We have been always saying that whatever has been taken away from us, there is no expectation that it will be restored by the current government. We want our rights back through legal procedure in a peaceful way and we hope that the hearing in this regard in the Supreme Court will be held frequently,” said Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah was on a visit to central Kashmir's Ganderbal District for a party meeting.

While responding to a question about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split he said,"It's very unfortunate, but it has become a common thing now. I don't think there is any state where they did not try to create a split or divide among the parties. They have made opposition parties targets in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Northeast and Karnataka and even the J&K parties have been split and new parties have been created. It's unfortunate but it's the reality."

Indian Bureaucrat Shah Feasel has withdrawn the plea he had filed in the Supreme Court with regard to Article 370.

"He has the right to do whatever he wants, he can take away the plea, as he was not forced to file a plea, and nobody has forced him to withdraw it," said Abdullah.

On elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah alleged that the BJP was scared of elections in the union territory.

"BJP is scared of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, They don't want to hold elections here as they know that if assembly elections are held here, they will not even get 10 seats. Election is our democratic right, but we know we would not get our rights from these people. BJP is not ready to face the elections in JK," he added.

