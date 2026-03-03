/No 'dry day' on Holi as liquor shops to remain open in Delhi; to be shut on these days in March

March is set to be a festive month in India, marked by major celebrations such as Holi and Ram Navami. However, those planning to celebrate with alcohol should be aware that several of these occasions are observed as dry days in many parts of the country.

What are dry days?

Dry days are specific dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. On these days, liquor shops remain closed, and restaurants, bars, hotels, and clubs are not allowed to serve alcoholic beverages.

Dry days in March 2026

There will be five dry days in March 2026 due to significant religious and national observances:

March 4 (Wednesday): Holi

Holi March 21 (Friday): Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr March 23 (Monday): Shaheed Diwas (Maharashtra only)

Shaheed Diwas (Maharashtra only) March 26 (Friday): Ram Navami

Ram Navami March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

Other common dry days in India

In addition to these dates, several major festivals and national events are typically observed as dry days across various states. These often include Diwali, Holi, Gandhi Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Christmas. Dry days may also be imposed during municipal, state assembly, or general elections, when authorities temporarily ban liquor sales to maintain law and order.

Holi and Delhi’s policy shift

Historically, Holi has been observed as a dry day in Delhi to prevent disturbances during the celebrations. The only major exception came in 2022 under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s excise policy, which reduced the annual number of dry days to three. After that period, Delhi reverted to its traditional list of restricted days. However, a recent January directive removed Holi from the dry day list once again.