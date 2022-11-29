No diplomacy with China until legitimate issues are addressed, Harsh Vardhan Shringla tells WION

Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency in 2023 - Harsh Vardhan Shringla – said on Tuesday that no diplomacy is possible with China before the legitimate issues are addressed from Beijing’s side.

“China is a member of the G20. It is our neighbouring country and one of the largest economies in the world. As we take on the G20 presidency, we will work with all concerns. But I must add that unless our legitimate issues are addressed by China, it cannot be diplomacy as usual. The bilateral relationship will not take its natural course and it is necessary that those important issues linked to peace and tranquility in the border areas are also addressed. I think that is important to add in this context,” he told WION’s Molly Gambhir on the sidelines of the Global Technology Summit.

This will be the first time that India will play the role of G20 president and Shringla said that it will be a historic moment for the country. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the goal is to include all states in the effort and that was the point emphasised by the chief coordinator.

“It is a historic moment for India as it is the first time that we will be assuming the presidency of G20. It is also the most significant global event that we will host,” Shringla explained.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has been accused of taking a mixed stance on the global stage as it has continued to keep contact with both parties. When asked about the criticism from western countries, Shringla said that India will continue to work for the “world at large”.