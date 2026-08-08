/No breakthrough in second round of talks between Jharkhand govt, protesting students

The second round of talks held on Saturday (August 8) between the Jharkhand government and student representatives protesting over alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations has finished without a final decision on the demands of the students. However, the students stated that the government had heard their demands and that they would hold off on deciding whether to end their hunger strike until the matter was raised with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.



An eight-member delegation from the JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch left the demonstration site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and arrived at a guest house in Morabadi around 10.30 am for the discussion, which got underway around 11.30 am. The delegation put forward the same demands earlier raised by the other group, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, which had met with the government on Friday night, along with a number of additional demands relating to candidates from various recruitment exams, including matters concerning the TGT exam and other teacher recruitment exams.

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Students demands heard

Representing the government at the meeting were Sudivya Kumar Sonu (JMM), Chamra Linda (JMM), Deepika Singh Pandey (Congress), and Sanjay Yadav (RJD). Following the meeting, Sudivya Kumar Sonu spoke to the media and urged students and candidates to share their suggestions and feedback with the government via email at jpsc.jssc.feedback@gmail.com, so their concerns could be taken into account.



Student representative Chandan Rajak stated that their demands had been heard at the meeting and would now be passed on to the Chief Minister. He added that the students would wait for the government's decision before deciding whether to call off their hunger strike and end the protest. “We have put forward our demands. The government has listened to them and has assured us that these issues will be taken up with the Chief Minister. Only after a decision is taken will we move away from the hunger strike and the agitation,” Rajak said.