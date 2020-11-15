Nitish Kumar to be Bihar Chief Minister for 4th term in a row

JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA legislature party, he is set to become Bihar's chief minister for 4th straight term.

Sushil Kumar Modi has been elected as the leader of BJP legislature party. He will be deputy CM in the new government.



Nitish Kumar is likely to approach the governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state and he will be swearing-in tomorrow.

On Friday, the Bihar Chief Minister had tendered his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan.

This comes as the constituents of the NDA, which secured a majority in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections.

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents.

(With inputs from agencies)