In a significant move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs taking oath as ministers, as the state prepares for assembly polls later this year.

Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal, and Raju Kumar Singh took oaths as ministers.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary extended warm congratulations to the newly inducted ministers, expressing his confidence that they will tirelessly work towards the development and progress of the state.

"I congratulate all seven ministers who will work for the development of Bihar under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar," Chaudhary said.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal expressed optimism about the cabinet expansion and said that the government and the people will both reap benefits from the experience and expertise of the new ministers.

"Those who have been made ministers today have a long experience and both the government and the public will benefit from it," Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Patna | Bihar Cabinet expansion | BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Mandal takes oath as minister pic.twitter.com/EK8Ph76YCk — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

This comes after Dilip Jaiswal announced his resignation as minister, stating the party's 'One Person, One Post' norm.

"I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit," Jaiswal told news agency ANI.

Jaiswal was appointed as the BJP Chief of Bihar on January 18, 2025.

Earlier on Tuesday (Feb 25), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, called on the people of the state to support his father in the assembly elections that are scheduled to take place later this year.

"I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time, people gave 43 seats. They should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development," Nishant Kumar said.

(With inputs from agencies)