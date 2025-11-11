/Nithari killings: Accused Surendra Koli set free by Supreme Court

Surendra Koli, the accused in the Nothari murder case, was set free by the Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday (Nov 11). The court set aside Koli's conviction in the infamous 2005 killings. The case not only drew wide media attention, but also was the subject of the 2024 Hindi film Sector 36. "The petitioner is acquitted of the charges. The petitioner shall be released forthwith," a bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Vikram Nath said in the judgment.

The apex court was hearing the curative petition filed by Koli against its 2011 judgment. The earlier judgment had confirmed Koli's conviction for the murder of a 15-year-old girl.

The Nithari case was the 13th against Koli. Before that, the man had already been acquitted in 12 cases.

Details of the case

The Nithari killing is one of India's most horrific crimes that got massive media attention. The case came to light in December 2006. Multiple kids were found in a drain behind the house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida's Nithari area. Both Koli and Pandher were arrested.