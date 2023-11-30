India: NIT in Srinagar announces winter holidays fearing more protests after a student's controversial remark

In a sudden decision, the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar announced winter holidays for all the students amid tensions and protests that rocked the institute after a non-local student allegedly shared a controversial post. The administration fearing more protests announced winter vacations amid ongoing semester exams. All the students were asked to vacate the hostels with immediate effect.

"Pursuant to declaration of Winter Vacation for students w.e.f 30.11.2023 vide Order No. 60 of 2023 issued under endorsement number NITS/R/23/600 dated 30.11.2023 all hostel boarders (Boys and Girls) are instructed to vacate the hostels with immediate effect", reads a circular.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the student has been booked and an FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the campus Registrar. There have been multiple protests not only in NIT Srinagar but in other colleges too. Students protested in Amar Singh College and Islamia College of Srinagar after which classwork was suspended at both the colleges.

The non-local student hails from Maharashtra and has been rusticated from sitting in Exams.

"No one will be allowed to hurt religious sentiments, and we know our duty. Communal harmony has always been a pride of the people of Kashmir. Some people want to take advantage of such situations. Under section 144, Code of Criminal Procedure, we will bring a law under which any content - message - video - photo or audio - that can harm communal sensitivity or can threaten anyone - terrorist or such elements, we will make it a crime. You can't forward such things too," said R R Swain, DGP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.