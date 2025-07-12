/Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala raises alarm, Tamil Nadu puts medical teams on high alert

The Indian state of Kerala has seen an outbreak of the Nipah virus case. According to the Health Minister Veena George, 425 individuals have been put on the Nipah virus contact list of which 228 are in the Malappuram district alone, 110 in Palakkad and 87 in Kozhikode. In view of the rising cases, fever surveillance has intensified in the affected areas.

Tamil Nadu On Alert

This is not only a concern for Kerala, but neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been alerted by the rising cases. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine of Tamil Nadu has urged people not to panic and said all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also medical teams have been put on high alert in the bordering areas to monitor Nipa virus cases and take swift action.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in a press release on Saturday said that no cases of Nipa virus have been reported from any part of the state so far and all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any likely outbreak.

People living in areas bordering Kerala have been asked not to panic and adhere to basic hygiene and safety protocols with sincerity.

Anybody facing symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, confusion, difficulty in breathing, seizures, and even fainting have been asked to immediately report at the nearby hospital, especially those who have recently travelled to affected areas in Kerala or been in contact with a sick person.

Precautions To Be Taken

Avoid eating unwashed or fallen fruits

Ensure that fruits are thoroughly washed before consumption

Maintain proper hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water

What is Nipah virus