India: Three kids among 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab’s Ludhiana; several ill, critical

At least 11 people were reported killed and several others were critical after a gas leak on Sua Road in Giaspura locality of Ludhiana city in India's northwestern state of Punjab on Sunday morning, police said. There are two kids among the 11 casualties. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, the officials said. The area has been cordoned off and rescue operation is underway. NDRF teams have been rushed to the site along with a team of doctors and a fire brigade.



Police have sealed the area and a team of doctors has been deployed at the spot.



“11 deaths confirmed till now...In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened...It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes...All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples,” Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told reporters.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh also confirmed the deaths and said, "So far 11 people have died, and 4 are admitted. I will meet the family members of the deceased and provide Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to the hospital. A proper investigation will be done."



Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there, Malik added.

The deceased — six males and five females — include two kids. They have been identified as Sourav (35), Varsha (35), Aryan (10), Chulu (16), Abhay (13), unknown female (40), unknown female (25), Kalpesh (40) unknown male (25), Neetu Devi and Navneet Kumar, reported Chandigarh-based newspaper Tribune.

NDRF personnel have been called by the authorities and the whole area has been sealed. Locals have been asked to move to safer places.

The gas leak victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.



As per reports, some people were found lying dead on the road.

The incident caused panic among locals, some of whom fled their homes to save lives.



The gas leak seems to have emanated from a dairy product manufacturing facility or a nearby store, said locals. Reports, however, suggested that the leak was purportedly from the cooling system of the unit, resulting in many residents of nearby houses losing consciousness. Officials have deemed the lane where the gas leak occurred as hazardous for individuals. #WATCH | Punjab: An incident of gas leak reported in Giaspura area of Ludhiana.



Police say, "At least 5 casualties reported. 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors & ambulances have… pic.twitter.com/e3NTMKBu3z — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023 × "Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation," Swati, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ludhiana West, told ANI news agency. #WATCH | Punjab: NDRF personnel reach the spot in Giaspura area of Ludhiana where a gas leak claimed 9 lives; 11 others are hospitalised.



Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/BuxUEb8SCq — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023 × She said a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the spot to determine the source of the gas leak. Presently, officials are not aware of the nature of the gas that caused the fatalities.

The people who fell unconscious have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The condition of the 11 admitted people is said to be critical.

Further, there have been reports of people in nearby areas, within a 300-metre range of the gas leakage, finding it difficult to breathe, and as a result, they have been evacuated. Police and civil administration personnel are present at the location to offer aid and support while ambulances also reached the spot to relocate the affected individuals.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident "sad" and assured to provide all possible help.

"The incident of gas leak in the factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, administration and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being provided," Mann tweeted in Punjabi.

(With inputs from agencies)