/Nikki Bhati died due to 'cylinder blast in kitchen'? Hospital records bring new twist in dowry case

The case of the death of Greater Noida resident Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn as investigations over dowry charges continue. Nikki Bhati lost her life in New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Aug 21 after severe burn injuries. It was alleged that she set herself on fire over a dowry demand by her in-laws. However, Nikki's family accused her husband, Vipin Bhati and her in-laws of murdering her. Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family, filed a case, and all four members of the Bhati family - Vipin, Nikki's father-in-law Satyavir, mother-in-law Daya and brother-in-law Rohit have been arrested. However, a CCTV video and statement by the estranged daughter-in-law of Nikki's father's family have given a dramatic turn in the case. Adding to the counter-narrative, Nikki's statement in the hospital claiming a ‘cylinder blast’ has also surfaced.

Nikki's statement in the hospital claimed a ‘cylinder blast’

As per reports, Nikki Bhati told doctors in her dying declaration that she suffered “burn injuries while cooking after a cylinder blast.” However, the police also said that she might have given a 'false statement' to protect her sister. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the statement was noted in the hospital’s medico-legal certificate (MLC No. 703), which recorded: “burn at home, due to blast of cooking cylinder.” However, the police recovered an empty thinner bottle and a lighter from the house during the probe.

Contradicting claims in the Nikki Bhati death case

Earlier on Aug 25, a CCTV video surfaced showing a man in a check shirt and blue trousers - believed to be Vipin. He was seen standing near a white car on the main road at 5:42 pm, along with a boy. At 5:47 pm, a commotion was seen when Vipin suddenly ran towards the house. Moments later, he reappeared and was seen getting inside the white car. Vipin's cousin Devendra claimed that the commotion occurred when Nikki allegedly suffered burn injuries due to a cylinder blast in the kitchen. He said that Vipin rushed to take Nikki to the hospital. This CCTV footage and Vipin's cousin Devendra's statement contradict the version of the incidents claimed by Nikki's sister Kanchan. Kanchan had claimed that Vipin set Nikki on fire with the help of his mother-in-law, Daya. However, in the video, Vipin is seen outside the home when Nikki allegedly burnt herself.

Meanwhile, another woman named Meenakshi, who is the estranged wife of Nikki Bhati's brother, accused her family of similar harassment over dowry. Meenakshi, the estranged wife of her brother Rohit Payla, has alleged that she faced physical assault over dowry demands from her in-laws, the officials said on Wednesday (Aug 27). Meenakshi, 31, who got married to Rohit in 2016, claimed that her family gave a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to the Payla family as dowry. In an FIR filed in 2024, Meenakshi claimed that she was beaten up by her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and even Nikki and her sister Kanchan. She also accused Rohit of assaulting her and firing a shot at her brother, according to India Today.

What police revealed in the Nikki Bhati dowry case?

Police investigating Nikki's alleged murder revealed that her husband, Vipin, was unhappy with her Instagram activity and the beauty parlour she ran with her sister Kanchan. Despite the parlour doing well financially, Vipin reportedly demanded that all the earnings be given to his mother and assaulted Nikki when she refused. A major fight over reopening the parlour allegedly led to a violent assault where Nikki was hit on the head and acid was thrown on her. Nikki’s brother, Atul, confirmed the family was aware of the abuse but tried to resolve the issue. Kanchan shared in an Instagram reel that Nikki endured the abuse for the sake of her seven-year-old son, hoping things would improve. She expressed regret that more decisive action wasn't taken in February when Nikki temporarily left Vipin and returned to her parents’ home. A panchayat was held, where Vipin apologised and promised not to harm her again, leading to Nikki’s return.