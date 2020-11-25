Night curfew in Punjab from December 1: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight coronavirus.

The chief minister in a statement said the night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm and 5 am, amid apprehension of a second wave of coronavirus in the state. Announcing a series of fresh restrictions, the CM also ordered doubling of fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms from December 1.

The fine for not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The curbs, which will be reviewed on December 15, also restrict operation timings for all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Thane in Maharashtra added 592 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,24,814, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district has gone up to 5,619 with an addition 10 more fatalities due to the viral infection, he said. Thane city did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the local civic body said.

"It is a good sign," Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the district, Kalyan has reported the maximum number so far at 52,971, followed by Thane city-50,252, Navi Mumbai-47,370 and Mira Bhayander-23,828, a district administration official said.

Among the total number of fatalities, Thane city has recorded-1,217, Kalyan-1,047, Navi Mumbai-964 and Mira Bhayander- 753,he said.

Currently, there are 6,600 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,12,595 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 recovery rate in district is 94.56 per cent, while the mortalityrate is 2.50 per cent.

The active cases constitute 2.94 per cent of the total cases reported in the district so far, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar, there have been so far 42,344 COVID-19 cases and 1,149 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.