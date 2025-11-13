/NIA raids 10 locations across 5 states in Gujarat-based Al Qaida terror network probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (Nov 12) launched a fresh round of searches across five Indian states as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged Al Qaida-linked terror network operating out of Gujarat. In a statement, NIA Officials said that the case allegedly involves illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who entered India using forged identity papers and were working to fund and promote the banned outfit's activities.

NIA carries out raids in 10 locations

Teams from the NIA raided 10 locations on Wednesday in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat. According to officials, several digital devices, identity documents, and other materials were seized during the operation and have been sent for forensic examination.

The case, registered by the agency in June 2023, names four Bangladeshi nationals — Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari (also known as Munna Khan), Azarul Islam (alias Jahangir or Aakash Khan), and Abdul Latif (alias Mominul Ansari). Investigators allege that the men crossed into India illegally and became active supporters of Al Qaida.

According to the NIA, the accused were involved in collecting and transferring funds to operatives of the group based in Bangladesh. They were also suspected of trying to recruit and influence young Muslims within India to join extremist activities. "They were found to be connected with the proscribed Al-Qaida terrorist organisation. The men were involved in collection and transfer of funds to Al Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were also found to be actively motivating Muslim youth," the statement said.

In a press release, the NIA said that "The case RC-19/2023/NlA/DLI (Al-Qaida Gujarat case) was originally registered by NIA in June 2023 under various sections of UA(P) Act, IPC and the Foreigners Act."