New Wage (Labour) Code 2022 in India: Check how these new rules will be beneficial for you

From July 1, new labour codes can be implemented across the country. It can impact your salary, working hours and weekly offs. The Centre has finalised the four codes related to wages, social security, industrial relations and occupational safety. Now it is up to the states to implement them. According to the code, the concerned company must have to pay the full and final dues within two days of the employee’s last working day after their resignation or termination of employment services. "The four labour codes are likely to be implemented in the next financial year of 2022-23 as a large number of states have finalised draft rules on these. The Centre has completed the process of finalising the draft rules on these codes in February 2021. But since labour is a concurrent subject, the Centre wants the states to implement these as well in one go", officials had said in December.

New Wage Code Implementation Date

It is expected to be implemented from July 1 2022. Once the new codes come into force, the take home salary would be lesser as the PF contribution would go up. There is also a likelihood that the four day work week would be implemented. Employees may have to work for 12 hours a day as the Labour Ministry made it clear that the requirement for a 48 hour weekly work is compulsory.

New Wage Code 2022: Full and Final Payment in just 2 Days

Currently, the common practice followed by businesses is to pay the complete settlement of salary and dues after 45 days to 60 days from an employee's last working day, and in some cases, it goes up to 90 days. But, according to the new rules, a company must pay the full and final settlement of wages and dues within two days of an employee's last working day following their resignation, dismissal or removal from employment and services. The new wage code under the labour law says, "Where an employee has been - (i) removed or dismissed from service; or (ii) retrenched or has resigned from service, or became unemployed due to closure of the establishment, the wages payable to him shall be paid within two working days of his removal, dismissal, retrenchment or, as the case may be, his resignation".

New Labour Code (2022): Changes in working hours

Under the new labour codes, employees would be allowed to get three week-offs. Any employee would have to work for not more than 48 hours. This means those employees who work for 8 hours every day will get only one week off. However those who work for 12 hours every day will be entitled to three week-offs. Those who work 9 hours per day will get 2 week-offs. The new codes also allow increase in the maximum number of overtime hours from 50 hours (under the Factories Act) to 125 hours (in new labour codes) in a quarter across industries.

What will be the impact on salaried employees by new wage code?

1. New wage code to impact your salary. Your in-hand salary will be reduced after implementation of Wage Code

The government's notification on Code on Wages 2019 may reduce the take-home pay while components like PF might rise based on some factors.

2. New wage code to impact your allowance component that is a part of your salary

Also, if the above provision comes into effect, it will mean that employees will not be able to get more than 50 percent of his/her net monthly salary in form of allowance.

3. After implementation of new Wage Code, PF will be higher

This also means that there will be a consequent rise in PF contribution of the employee.

4. New wage code could bring about a longer working hour, though your week off will be more than 2 in that case.

Though it is compulsory to work for 48 hours, the week off may increase depending on working hours.

5. After the implementation of new wage code, there could be big changes in Earned Leave policy

Government departments now allows 30 holidays in 1 year, defense employees get 60 holidays in 1 year. Employees can cash up to 300 holidays on carry forward, however the Labor union is demanding to increase number of holidays to 450 in new code.

New Leave Policy introduces in Wage Code

The maternity leaves for female employees will increase to 26 weeks. No company can place them on the night shift without their consent. Proper facilities and security will have to be ensured. Also as mentioned above, Earned Leave Policy might be impacted the most. employees in India may be able to enjoy a four-day workweek, as opposed to the current five-day workweek from 2022-23. Weekly-offs would depend on the number of working hours. If this code is implemented, the labour force will be entitled to leaves after every 180 days against 240 days earlier.

Hence the new labour code has many advantages for the employees. Some people consider that certain changes should be made in the laws, while some are eagerly waiting for it to be implemented. The new rules also talk about Work from home which was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new rules have been drafted to improve the well-being of employees.





