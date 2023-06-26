New Vande Bharat trains: PM Modi to launch five new semi-high-speed trains tomorrow | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat trains on five new routes on Tuesday. Two of the trains will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, one in Karnataka, one in Bihar, and the one will be Goa’s first-ever Vande Bharat Express. With the launch of these five new Vande Bharat trains, the total number of semi-high-speed trains in India would reach 23.

The five routes on which the semi-high speed trains would operate are- Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)- Jabalpur Vande Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madagaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

Here are the details of all the trains to be launched tomorrow:

Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

This semi-high-speed train will connect the Madhya Pradesh Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the Central region (Bhopal). Madhya Pradesh's second semi-high speed will operate between the two cities at the speed of 130 kmph. The train is expected to be faster by about thirty minutes as compared to the existing fastest train on the route.

Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Madhya Pradesh's third semi-high-speed train will operate between the state's Malwa region (Indore), Bundelkhand region (Khajuraho) and Central Region (Bhopal). The train is expected to benefit the tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train is expected to be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Mumbai- Madgaon (Goa) Vande Bharat Express

Being Goa's first semi-high-speed train, it will operate between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. The train will operate six days a week except Friday. The train is expected to save the journey time by about an hour as compared to the existing trains on the route. The railway ministry had cancelled the launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train after the Odisha tragedy.

Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Karnataka is set to get another semi-high-speed train which will connect key cities like Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere - with the state capital Bengaluru. The train is expected to be faster by about thirty minutes as compared to the existing fastest train on the route. This will be the second Vande Bharat train for Karnataka as the first one runs between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express

This semi-high-speed train would be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Though the route chart is not confirmed, the train is likely to run via Tatisilwai, Mersa, Shanki, Barkakana, Hazaribag, Koderma and Gaya. It is expected to save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train on the route.