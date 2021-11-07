New Delhi to raise the killing of Indian fisherman with Islamabad

India will be raising the killing of an Indian fisherman with Islamabad. The incident took place off the coast in Gujarat. Pakistani Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Saturday opened firing on Indian boats, killing one fisherman and injuring another.

The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat. According to reports, the deceased fisherman was from Thane, Maharashtra.

Sources told WION that India has taken "serious note of the incident" and will be raising the matter with Islamabad diplomatically. Sources pointed out that the firing by Pakistan was "unprovoked." An investigation is underway.

The current incident comes at a time when relation between India and Pakistan remain tense.

New Delhi has reached out to Pakistan for an Afghanistan conference, which will take place later this week. However, the invite was rejected by Islamabad.

Recently, Pakistan also withdrew clearance for the Srinagar-Sharjah flight. While Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance for the Go First flights to operate at the Srinagar-Sharjah sector on October 23, 24, 26 and 28, the country had put clearance for the same flight on hold from October 31 to November 30.

Earlier, PMSA has been involved in attacking Indian fishing boats. In April 2020, there was an attack on the Indian fishing boats from the agency. Back then, the Ministry of external affairs termed the incident as a "deplorable and unprofessional act". PMSA is a branch of the Pakistani Navy.