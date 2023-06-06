New Delhi: Bodies of minor siblings found inside old wooden box at their residence

Police said that the bodies of two minor siblings were found inside an old wooden box on Tuesday (June 6) at their residence in southeast New Delhi's Joga Bai extension, news agency PTI reported.

The report mentioned that the authorities suspect the case to be of accidental asphyxiation. However, there's no confirmation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said: "Jamia Nagar police station received information regarding the discovery of two bodies at house number F2, Joga Bai extension."

"The bodies of two siblings, identified as Neeraj (8) and Arti (6), were found in an old wooden box," Deo added.

He added that the children lived with their parents. Their father, Balbir, works as a watchman.

The police said that the parents and other siblings started looking for them the children when they went missing around 3.30pm (local time) on Tuesday. But later, they found their bodies in the box.

According to DCP, it looked like a case of accidental asphyxiation as there was no injury on the bodies. He added that the autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death.

News agency PTI quoted a social worker as saying that said he was the first person to reach the spot. The social worker identified as Mehmood Ahmed, said, "... The family hails from Nepal and the father of the deceased works as a watchman. He has five daughters and one son. We have not seen any injury marks on the bodies, however, froth was coming from the mouth of one of the kids."

Naushad Chowdhary, a resident of the area, said, "The box is very old. The kids were playing and went inside the box. The lid of the box got closed. They could not open it due to which they got trapped and died. That is all we have heard as of now."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE