New Delhi: Mother key suspect in death of two-month-old baby in microwave oven, say police

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her two-month-old daughter. The police on Tuesday (March 22) said that the body of the baby was found inside a microwave oven in the Chirag Dilli region of India's capital, New Delhi.

As per the police statement, the accused woman has been identified as Dimple, a resident of Chirag Dilli. She was found unconscious in her house on Monday.

The body of her infant daughter was found inside an oven on the second floor of the house. The initial report didn't reveal much but the police have said that the woman has been giving inconsistent statements since her arrest, becoming a key suspect in the baby's death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said, "She [the woman] seems to be disturbed." Jaiker added that she has been interrogated twice, Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Revealing further about the case, Jaiker said, "We received a missing report of a child on Monday around 4.30 pm (local time)."

"When our staff reached the house of the family, it was revealed that the infant had been found and shifted to Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. We reached the hospital. There we were told she was declared brought dead," she added.

The post mortem of the child was conducted on Tuesday. Prima facie, the doctors have conjectured that the child was smothered, and might have died a day earlier, and not Monday when she was found.

But, Jaiker said, the exact cause of death can only be ascertained after the post mortem report. The infant had injury marks on her body when she was found, she said.

"It is clearly found that the victim was in her mother's custody. All circumstantial evidence point towards the mother. We have no reason to believe that she was not involved," Jaiker said.

As of now, no other person has been found involved in the incident. The body was put inside the oven in order to hide it from others, police said.

