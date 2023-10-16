New Delhi Half Marathon: 35,000 people run in Indian capital to score for zero hunger

A half marathon, conventionally a 13 miles cumulative run, often morphs into an event that brings a megacity together. On a mildly chilly morning of October 15, if you had stepped inside the packed premises of New Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) stadium, the demographic diversity of the world's largest democracy would have made you 'Run For Zero Hunger', the stated aim of this year's New Delhi Half Marathon.

More than 35,000 runners, from India and the rest of the world, made it to the Half Marathon. Each kilometre of run translated into one-square meal in about 6,000 the state-of-the-art aanganwadis — India's flagship rural mother and childcare centres operated by Vedanta, the half marathon's organisers, as Nand Ghars. It is part of mining multinational's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in 14 states across India.

More than 1.3 million aanganwadis are operated across India with an aim to combat rural malnourishment. According to India's annual national budget for 2023-24, ₹25,449 crore ($3.05bn) were allocated to the state-sponsored scheme that focuses on revitalisation of Aanganwadis. The New Delhi Half Marathon raised over 5 million meals, coinciding with its stated goal of 'Run For Zero Hunger'.

Inside the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium (JLN), WION saw reflections of fitness emerging as a defining lifestyle constituent for scores of Indians, whose dietary choices are often eclipsed by a spoilt ensemble of junk food in and beyond what is eaten at some of the capital's famous streets.

"I am running for the third time in this half marathon. I am a fitness freak, so I am here to run for every mile that would count," Shweta Katheriya, who held a flag stating the hashtag 'Grow To Give' at the marathon, told WION.

From Left to Right: Shweta Katheria, Rishabh Gupta and Hanning | WION/Mukul Sharma

Besides Shweta stood Rishabh Gupta, who was on top of his adrenaline right before starting his 5K run. As Shweta cheered "How's the Josh?" — a catchphrase associated with a 2016 military-themed Hindi blockbuster in which Josh translates into fervour — Gupta responded while raising his fist in the air, "The josh is very high."

Close by Shweta and Rishabh, stood Hanning, a German national. "I am really excited to be running my first marathon in Delhi," Hanning told WION.

The marathon had scores of individuals as well as organisations, who participated in the run for various stated causes. Among them, was Sudhir Anand, and his group of 'flag runners' who always run with Indian tricolour as they run to express their pride in India's culture.

Sudhir Anand (Centre) with his group of 'flag runners' at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Oct 15, 2023 | WION/Mukul Sharma

Not far from the flag runners, stood Vikrant Kamboj and his group of colleagues from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"Every one should run and keep a track of their fitness. This is what we are here for," Kamboj said, while standing beside his colleagues Vikas and Paramjeet.

Vikrant Kamboj, Vikas Kamboj, Paramjeet Singh and Pinky Sharma | WION/Mukul Sharma

"My first marathon was last year which I completed in two hours and ten minutes. This time, I was targeting two hours but I did it in one hour and fifty six minutes. So I am really proud of myself," said a victorious Pinky Sharma, while sitting on a mat at conclusive resting point of the marathon.

On the sidelines, a number of cultural events in the form of street plays reflected the concern of citizens on prevailing issues for the capital and the country. "Prioritise your mental health," said a poster wore across by a young girl.

A phrase on the costume of a girl who played the role of a polluted river symbolic of River Yamuna read, "Be a part of the solution, not pollution."

A 14-year-old Yuvraj, showed the glimpse of 'Progressive India' with Indian space program's Chandrayaan glory, hailing its chief architects, especially the late scientist-president of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Yuvraj's performance coincided with Kalam's 92nd birth anniversary.

As a coincidence, this presentation on #isro by the young man clad in a space suit, is happening on what is the 92nd birth anniversary of #DrAPJAbdulKalam #india #space #science #tech 🇮🇳🚀🇮🇳



"He started his journey on a bicycle with one dream in his eyes: to be in space," said Yuvraj from a stage. Calling upon Delhiites, Yuvraj drew the lesson from Kalam's life. "Don't be helpless before the challenges. Choose struggle for the flight of your dreams."

