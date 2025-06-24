/New Covid variant XFG most prevalent in Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal

A new COVID-19 variant, XFG, has become the dominant strain in Madhya Pradesh, revealed a genomic analysis by the Regional Virology Laboratory at AIIMS Bhopal. The institute’s report further said that there was ‘no detection’ of NB.1 (Nimbus variant) in their sequenced samples from the state, despite its classification as a ‘Variant Under Monitoring’ by the WHO.

AIIMS Bhopal’s data shows the dominance of XFG in MP, while NB.1.8.1 is more prominent in other regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

The Regional Virology Laboratory at AIIMS Bhopal completed the genome sequencing of 44 Covid-19 positive samples collected between May and June 2025 from Bhopal (14), Gwalior (22), Tikamgarh (2), and one each from Indore, Khargon, Chhindwara, Lalitpur, Sidhi, and Gaya.

The analysis showed the XFG variant as the dominant strain in 28 of 44 samples (63.6%). This variant, which developed from the LF.7 variant, was initially identified in May 2025, increased through early June, and became exclusive by late June.

XFG.3, a new subvariant evolved from the XFG lineage, also appeared in 5 of the 28 XFG-positive samples.

The LF.7 variant, which was detected in 50% of samples in May, gradually decreased until it receded completely by late June.

Both XFG and LF.7 have mutations that cause infection even in vaccinated people, but all the cases so far have been mild or asymptomatic. The WHO has not categorised them as ‘Variants of Concern’ or ‘Variants Under Monitoring’.

AIIMS Bhopal director Dr Ajai Singh said, “AIIMS Bhopal Regional Virology Laboratory is working with scientific rigor to ensure that no emerging viral variant goes undetected. The early detection of variants like XFG and its sub-lineages helps us understand the virus’s behaviour and take timely precautionary public health measures.”

Regular genomic sequencing serves as an essential component of epidemic preparedness and response.