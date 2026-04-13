/New bent-toed gecko species discovered in Assam’s Raimona forests

In a significant boost to India’s herpetological records, researchers have announced the discovery of a new species of bent-toed gecko from the forested hills of Assam. The discovery, published in the latest volume of the Journal of Herpetology, underscores the Northeast as one of the world’s most critical and under-explored biodiversity hubs.

The new species, scientifically named Cyrtodactylus assamensis, was identified during a multi-year survey conducted by a team of taxonomists from the Gauhati University and the Wildlife Institute of India. Morphologically distinct from its cousins in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, this gecko is characterized by its unique ‘bent’ or ‘bow-fingered’ toes—an evolutionary adaptation that allows it to navigate the vertical, moss-covered rock faces and ancient tree trunks of the region’s tropical evergreen forests.

Unique Characteristics

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Beyond its specialised digits, the Cyrtodactylus assamensis is distinguished by its intricate colour pattern, featuring dark chocolate-brown bands set against a light tan body, providing near-perfect camouflage against the forest floor. Genomic analysis confirmed that the species diverged from its nearest relatives approximately 2.5 million years ago, suggesting a long history of isolated evolution within the specific microclimates of Assam’s valley systems.

Call for Conservation

While the discovery is a cause for celebration among the scientific community, researchers have paired the announcement with a stark warning. The habitat where the gecko was found is currently under pressure from shifting agricultural patterns and infrastructure expansion.