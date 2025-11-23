/New Babri Masjid in Bengal? TMC leader declares to lay foundation stone for construction, BJP hits out

West Bengal's Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has raked up a controversy by declaring that a "foundation stone of the Babri Masjid" would be laid on December 6 in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The timing coincides with the the 33rd anniversary of the mosque's demolition in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," Kabir said on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

His remarks were immediate criticised by the BJP, which accused the ruling TMC party of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal of using religion in its favour for the assembly election slated in the state next year.

"Their leaders, MLAs, and their top spokespersons are champions of polarization politics. They're trying to engage in appeasement politics. Can this happen in India that anyone bring up a new Babri? This is nothing but appeasement politics, which will not benefit them in any way," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yaser Jilani.

"Babar's admirers will always talk about Babri. They don't know that both Babar and Babri are history... Such history cannot be repeated... There's a stampede within the TMC. They know that Mamata Banerjee's government is falling in West Bengal this time," he further said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya too responded to the statment by saying, "No brick will be laid in the name of a foreign invader on the soil of India. A campaign is underway across the country against infiltrators. They will be selectively removed from India.