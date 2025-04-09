

Aadhaar services have become more accessible and easier to use with the launch of the Aadhaar app. On Tuesday, April 8, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the app, allowing users to access services smoothly through their mobile devices.

The new app is loaded with advanced features, including face ID authentication and artificial intelligence (AI). The government of India has launched the app in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

New Aadhaar App With Face ID, AI and more!

Showing the features of the app, Vaishnaw shared a video on X. “New Aadhaar App Face ID authentication via mobile app. No physical card & No photocopies," he wrote.

New Aadhaar App

Face ID authentication via mobile app



❌ No physical card

❌ No photocopies



🧵Features👇 pic.twitter.com/xc6cr6grL0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 8, 2025

The new app enables users to verify and share their details digitally, eliminating the need to carry physical and hard copies. Another innovative feature is the introduction of QR codes. Aadhaar verification QR codes will soon be available, enabling identity verification in minutes without the need for physical documents.

In another post on X, Vaishnav shared a thread describing the app features.

Here are the points he highlighted -

1 - With just a tap, users can share only the necessary data with consent.

2 - Aadhaar verification has become as simple as UPI payment, as the app allows digital verification through a simple scan.

3 - With the new Aadhaar app, users no longer need to get their Aadhaar scanned or photocopied.

4 - With QR code verification, there is no need to carry an Aadhaar hardcopy, photocopy at hotel receptions, during travel or any place for verification.



The minister emphasized that the app is reliable and prioritizes privacy. It also safeguards against misuse or leaks of Aadhaar data and protects against forgery or alterations. ''No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent.✅100% digital & secure,'' Vaishnav wrote.

How to download the Aadhaar app

The application is currently in the beta testing phase and will be available soon.

Step 1: Download and install

The Aadhaar app will be available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Registration

To register, verify your Aadhaar number using your registered mobile number. You will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) for this process.

Step 3: Face ID authentication

Enable Face ID authentication by scanning your face for added security.