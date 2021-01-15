Nepal has ensured its soil not misused for illegitimate interests of any neighbouring country: Gyawali

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday said the country has maintained good relations with India and China and ensured its soil is not misused for "illegitimate interests" of any neighbouring country.

"What I can just say is that Nepal has always maintained good relations with our both neighbours. We never compare our relations with our friends. We have ensured that our soil won’t be misused for the illegitimate interest of any neighbouring country," he said at an event organised by Indian Council of World Affairs.

He said Nepal`s location between the two biggest markets of the world was an opportunity and the country is benefitted by the fast economic growth of the two neighbours.

"That is why we are strengthening our relations with our neighbouring countries, but we never compare our relations," he said.

Gyawali on Friday co-chaired the sixth India and Nepal Joint Commission meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The two sides discussed several areas of cooperation including political and security issues and border management and exchanged views on cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line.

Nepal congratulated India on the remarkable success in the production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and requested for early provision of vaccines to Nepal.