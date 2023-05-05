NCP chief Sharad Pawar withdraws resignation, says ‘taking back my decision’

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his resignation as party chief and said he is no longer stepping down.

"I'm taking my decision back," he announced at a press conference.



Pawar, who sprang a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of colleagues and party workers. “I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire.”



He also stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organisation and that he will focus on creating new leadership.

he decision comes after the party unanimously rejected his resignation and asked him to continue in his post.

The decision, along expected lines, was taken at a meeting of the special committee set up by Pawar to name his successor following his dramatic May 2 announcement of stepping down as party head.

The committee also resolved that it was unable to elect another president in Pawar's place and that it requested him to continue until his term ends. It further indicated that the party was fully united under him vis-à-vis recent speculation of a possible split.

NCP Vice-President Praful M Patel, the convenor of the said committee, while addressing a media conference said that the panel's decision on two resolutions — first rejecting Pawar's resignation and the other urging him to continue as party chief — shall be conveyed to the senior leader for his final call in the matter.

The resolutions as per Patil were passed in tune with everybody's expectations. A team of senior leaders met Pawar and conveyed the resolutions to him.

As per IANS, the official decision once announced was met with thunderous applause, cheers, and even tears of relief. Party rank-and-file gathered outside the NCP headquarters reportedly broke into song and dance.

Watch | Sharad Pawar announces his resignation, NCP workers protests outside office Patel said that the entire party made its sentiments clear on Pawar's decision to quit and that the views were "again" put forth at the committee meeting.

This comes as in the past four days, Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, adopted a differing line and he batted at electing a new party chief.

However, Ajit Pawar is yet to comment on the fresh development and as per reports, he is likely to meet 83-year-old Sharad Pawar later in the day.

Ever since Pawar dropped his bombshell on the national political horizon, the NCP has been in turmoil with protests, hunger strikes, appeals and letters written in blood, a flood of lower-level resignations, and more, all to get him to undo his move.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut too welcomed the Nationalist Congress Party decision rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation and said that "it was on anticipated lines."

"There's no alternative to Pawar Saheb...The NCP committee's decision is correct," said Raut.

(With inputs from agencies)



