/NC reacts to Aga Ruhullah’s resignation; Salman Sagar accuses BJP of executing ‘Operation Lotus’ in Kashmir

Reacting to Aga Ruhullah’s resignation from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), party MLA Salman Sagar on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of executing “Operation Lotus” in Kashmir, alleging that the resignation was part of a systematic and well-planned strategy to weaken the party.

Addressing a press conference, Sagar expressed sadness over Ruhullah’s decision to leave the party, saying the development was unfortunate for both the National Conference and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“With great sadness, I say that the BJP has succeeded,” Sagar said, alleging that Ruhullah’s departure had helped fulfil the BJP’s agenda.

He claimed that the political strategy, which he described as “Operation Lotus”, was aimed at weakening the NC and taking its elected representatives away from the party.

“The Operation Lotus that takes place in Parliament, in which MPs are taken away from their parties, has now been carried out here in Kashmir,” he said, adding that the development was a matter of concern for the party.

Sagar questioned Ruhullah’s decision to resign after spending around 25 years in the National Conference, during which he had served as an MLA, minister and Member of Parliament.

“After living here for twenty-five years, during which you became an MLA several times, became an MP and became a minister, you never once felt that perhaps these people were not sincerely following this cause?” he asked.

He maintained that differences within the party should have been addressed internally rather than through resignation, questioning whether Ruhullah had approached the party leadership or other elected representatives to seek collective action.

“Everyone should have fought from within,” Sagar said, adding that the party had not wanted Ruhullah to leave.

The NC MLA also rejected the argument that the party had compromised on its position regarding Article 370 and Article 35A, asserting that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and protection of its political identity remained central to the party’s agenda.

“The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference will never compromise. We will not commit political suicide,” he said, reiterating that the party would continue to stand by its stated position on Article 370, Article 35A and the rights of the people.

Referring to the party’s electoral mandate, Sagar said the NC’s victory was driven by public sentiment and the people’s rejection of the BJP’s actions since 2019, rather than the influence of any individual leader.

He also disputed any suggestion that the party’s electoral performance was primarily attributable to Ruhullah, crediting party workers, constituency representatives and the broader political sentiment behind the NC’s campaign.

Sagar further criticised what he described as the politicisation of the sacrifices of martyrs, saying their legacy should be treated with respect and not used as a political shield.

He also called for restraint in political discourse, maintaining that disagreements should not lead to personal attacks or insulting language.

“Whether it is our president or vice president, there must be a basic level of decency,” he said.

While maintaining that the party would respond to the issues surrounding the resignation in due course, Sagar said some matters would be explained at a later stage.