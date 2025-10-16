/NC-Congress government faces backlash as unfulfilled promises mark one year in power

The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has come under intense criticism on completing its first year in office, with accusations of "blatant betrayal" and unfulfilled election promises fueling public outrage across Jammu and Kashmir. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in a press address on Thursday, labelled the NC-led administration a "regime of deception," accusing it of misleading voters with grandiose pledges during the 2024 Assembly elections.

Chugh, targeting both Omar and Farooq Abdullah, alleged that the NC’s campaign promises—ranging from free LPG cylinders to job creation and power relief—have remained mere rhetoric. "The NC leadership sold tall dreams to the people of J&K, but one year later, they’ve delivered nothing but excuses," he said.

Among the unfulfilled promises, Chugh highlighted the NC’s pledge to provide 12 free LPG cylinders annually to poor households. "Women are still grappling with costly gas, while the government hides behind hollow statements," he remarked. Similarly, the promise of 200 units of free electricity and relief from power arrears has fallen flat, with residents facing frequent power cuts and inflated bills. "Instead of relief, ordinary families are being pushed deeper into hardship," Chugh added.

The NC’s commitment to generate one lakh jobs and enact a Youth Employment Generation Act within three months has also seen no progress. "Our youth feel deceived—no Act, no jobs, just empty political rhetoric," Chugh said, pointing to growing frustration among J&K’s unemployed youth.

Public transport promises, particularly free travel for women, have been dismissed as "tokenism" by Chugh. "Beyond a handful of routes in Srinagar and Jammu, women are still paying fares. What was projected as empowerment is a sham," he stated.

The tourism and agriculture sectors, critical to J&K’s economy, have also seen little action. Chugh criticised the government for failing to grant industry status to tourism or provide promised support for horticulture, such as cold storage facilities and MSP-like schemes. "Houseboat owners, hoteliers, apple growers, and saffron farmers were given false hope. Their files are gathering dust, with no incentives or support in sight," he said.

On education and healthcare, Chugh pointed out the absence of progress on pledges for free education up to university level, the establishment of two skill-based universities, and a medical trust for free healthcare. "Not a single notification or new institution has been established in the past year," he noted.

The issue of Kashmiri Pandit rehabilitation, a sensitive matter in the region, was also raised. Chugh accused the NC of promising a dignified return for the community but failing to provide a roadmap, land allocation, or housing schemes. "This is yet another betrayal of trust," he asserted.

Chugh accused the NC-Congress government of resorting to blame games against the central government to mask its failures. "Jammu and Kashmir needs governance, not gimmicks. The people will not forget this betrayal," he warned.

Public sentiment reflects these criticisms. "We were promised free gas and jobs, but nothing has changed. The government has lost our trust," said Ayesha Begum, a resident of Anantnag. In Jammu, shopkeeper Vikram Singh echoed, "Power cuts are worse than ever, and there’s no sign of the promised relief. We feel cheated."

In response, NC spokesperson Sarah Hayat defended the government, claiming it is working to overcome challenges inherited from previous administrations. "We are committed to our promises, but systemic issues take time to resolve. The people will see results soon," she said.